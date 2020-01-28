Live boost for shows

IN a bid to promote live reggae shows, promoter of Jamaica Liv, David White plans to host the event monthly.

“We don't want our music to die and we see it dying in Jamaica. We see reggae culture dying, but we want the vibe to grow. A lot of the youths coming up, besides those who go to Edna (Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts) don't know about playing an instrument; they go to dances and it's just the deejay. They don't realise that they can get this quality music live. So, we're looking to host it every month as opposed to once or twice a year and, hopefully, that will inspire other promoters,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica Live, now in its third staging, was held at Boone Hall Oasis in St Andrew last Saturday. The next staging is scheduled for February 22 at a location to be announced.

White was pleased with last Saturday's staging.

“It's very successful. The first two were really about testing to make sure that we got the production down right, the sound right and the formula was there, and I knew that the first two maybe would not have been as big, crowd-wise, but we have a decent crowd tonight,” he said.

Scores of patrons turned out to the venue, nestled in Stony Hill, to enjoy soulful reggae music under the stars. Many brought chairs, blankets and jackets to combat the tailend of the cold front affecting Jamaica since last Wednesday.

As the evening progressed, patrons grooved to the music of No-Maddz, Monifa Goss, Bonafide, Althea Hewitt, Esco Da Shocker, Phillipidon and Skill, Sky Grass, Rootz Impact, and Lymie Murray.

Then it was time for the headliners. At 1:40 am, The Mighty Diamonds, backed by Lloyd Parks & We The People Band hit the stage with We've Got To Live Some Life. By this time, many had moved closer to the stage to record the trio on their phones. The performance got progressively better when they rendered Them Never Love Poor Marcus, Right Time, Juvenile Child, Have Mercy, I Need A Roof, Pass The Kutchie, and Africa.

When Richie Spice graced the stage, all patrons stood in anticipation of his performance. Clad in a khaki suit and a red, green and gold head band, the reggae singer delivered his popular tracks The Way You Living, Earth a Run Red, Black Like Tar and Groovin My Girl. He also performed his newest song Together We Stand, which was well-received.

First-time patron Mavis Brown said she was thoroughly entertained.

“It's really entertaining so you can definitely expect to see me at more Jamaica Live shows,” said the teacher.

Meanwhile, artist Jason Hewitt described the evening as “phenomenal”.