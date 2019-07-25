Live changes for Dream

Although the popular 'Dream Live' concert has been pulled from this year's 'Dream Weekend' calendar, organisers say patrons still have lots to look forward to at the annual Negril getaway.

“Artistes performances are very important to our target audience at Dream Weekend. Our patrons love the high energy that they bring and travel from all over to see them live. We decided to move away from Dream Live with our patrons in mind, because it was where the bulk of artiste performances had happened,” Carlos Phillpotts, marketing director of Dream Entertainment, told the Jamaica Observer.

He added that, “If a patron missed the concert, they would miss out on majority of the performances and not all of our 'Dreamers', especially locals, are able to come for the entire week. We made this decision based on patron feedback and it keeps within our vision of providing an enjoyable experience for the entirety of the festival”.

Dream Weekend is slated for August 2-6. It features some of dancehall's biggest names including Spice, who performs at 'Twisted Spiritz' on August 2; Yush will have Capleton on August 3, and Alkaline will grace the 'World Vibes' stage on August 4.

On August 5, is the new 'Mawnin After' with Ding Dong and Kemar Highcon. That night, patrons at Celebrity Playground will see Munga Honorable and Gage in concert.

“On Dream Weekend's closing day, we finish off strong with Teejay and Hot Frass providing quality entertainment at 'Igloo',” Phillpotts said.

Last year's Dream Live saw the likes of Aidonia, Govana, Ding Dong and Ravers Clavers, Jah Cure, Rygin King and Teejay.

Started in 2009, Dream Weekend is one of the most popular parties in Jamaica, attracting as many as 25,000 fans.

Phillpotts and his team plan to enhance the experience for supporters.

“We'll now be introducing themes for each staging of Dream Weekend and this year our theme is 'Larger Than Life', so patrons can come out expecting to have a grand feel, which is only fitting for the Caribbean's largest party festival. We also have some surprises in store but we're saving those for the weekend,” he said.