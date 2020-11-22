Live streaming art
The current novel coronavirus pandemic is changing the way the world has traditionally operated in a number of ways. The world of fine art has not been immune to this change.
Here in Jamaica a new solo exhibition of miniatures and small, hand-cut collages by artist K Khalfani Ra is set to open via live stream from the Olympia Mini Gallery (OMG) next Sunday, November 29 starting at 5:00 pm.
Art patrons and enthusiasts are invited to preview the exhibition at the OMG the day before the opening from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed. An online exhibition catalogue will also be available.
The artist explains his creative intent for 'We Little But We Tallawah: Representing the Unrepresentable and the Underrepresented — Issues in Iconoclasm and Iconography'.
“My work is a martial exercise. It's a process of weaponising aesthetics in the service of truth towards the decolonisation of the black being.”
K Khalfani Ra, a graduate of and former part-time lecturer at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, has also headed the Visual Arts Department at Excelsior High School. He has exhibited regularly in Jamaica — the National Gallery of Jamaica's Biennials (2008-2017) and also in local galleries. In 2018, his work was featured in the US print publication Scene & Heard - A Journal of Artistic Reflections. He has also shown in New York at the Brooklyn Museum - Infinite Island (2007) and the Queens Museum Caribbean: Crossroads of the World (2012-13); the Yale Centre for British Art, Hartford, Connecticut, and the Museum of Modern Art of Latin America in Washington, DC. He has also participated in the Third Caribbean and Central American Biennial, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He last exhibited at the Olympia Gallery a year ago, with colleague Omari Ra in an exhibition titled BE! The Akoben Aesethic, Against the Odds.
The Olympia Gallery is inviting the public, particularly students, to view We Little But We Tallawah: Representing the Unrepresentable and the Underrepresented – Issues in Iconoclasm and Iconography, Monday to Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm or by special appointment. Admission to the exhibition is free.
