Living like it's golden

While working on his EP The Hidden Treasure late last year, singer Golden Voice had one thing in mind.

“The world needed to see and hear the talent over the noise and confusion,” said the St James-based artiste.

Golden Voice made a stunning début at number two on the Current Reggae Albums chart in the United States. The chart tracks record sales of albums in the United States and is available only via subscription to Nielsen Music.

The EP was released in March but thanks to online marketing and a targeted promotional campaign, it sold 204 copies in its first tracking week.

Golden Voice was surprised that the EP, produced by Legendary Promotions Inc, has done so well on the chart.

“No one can prepare for this, really, especially when someone like me who put so much into music and finally seeing some light and results. So yes, I was happy and naturally surprised even though I know the capabilities of my team's marketing campaign and skills. My team came up with the name The Hidden Treasure and they also suggested to me to go back to my official name Golden Voice. I was previously using the name Da Voice. This EP is more like a compilation with different producers,” he shared.

Among the producers on the project are Legendary Promotions Inc., One Dream Records, Trap Kingdom Records, Warrior Chief Promotions and Hard Streetz Records.

Prior to charting on the Current Reggae Albums chart, the EP made an impression among the best-selling titles on the iTunes Reggae chart, Amazon Reggae chart and the all-genre iTunes International 100 chart.

At a time wheen most dancehall acts are focused on YouTube views and trending on social media, Golden Voice and his team took a different approach to promoting his music to a wider market.

“Streaming is the main thing right now and once you have the right team who understands this and know how to market towards an international audience, it makes a huge difference. I am not interested in the hype; I am more interested in the business of music. However the lead song When I Say I Love You garnered a lot of attention overseas which helped in generating interest in the project,” said Golden Voice.

Born Neville Lamey, Golden Voice is from Norwood in St James. He has been making music for the past 15 years.