Loaded Eagle soars to Festival Song victory

Raldene “Loaded Eagle” Dyer soared above 10 contestants to win the Jamaica Festival Song Competition at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday night.

The singer also walked away with sectional prizes for Best Vocalist and Best Performer.

Loaded Eagle said he put in hours of preparation for the competition and is overjoyed at the win.

“As a child it was always my dream to enter and now is like my dream come true,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I've worked hard for this. I've put in di work, every morning I get up and run, do my exercise, this is such a great moment and I just want to thank everybody fi do this fi mi,” he continued.

Loaded Eagle took home more than $2 million in cash and prizes. His song, Big Up Jamaica, is the official soundtrack for the Jamaica 57th Independence anniversary celebrations.

“This win is very special to me. What's even more special about it is that mi mek mi whole parish proud, not only mi parish, but di whole Jamaica an' people all over di world,” Loaded Eagle said.

Hailing from Steer Town in St Ann, in 1998 he entered the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Performing Arts National Finals as a member of Cosby Kids in the Dance Category. They won first place.

In 2005, he started his solo career as a singer with the song Nowadays.

Unable to contain their joy, members of his team rushed onto the stage when he was announced winner.

Audience member Janel Brown said although she was not there to support Loaded Eagle, she was satisfied with the outcome.

“His performance really was energetic and the crowd really loved it. I mean I really wanted Jay Smith to win but that's just how these things go,” she said.

Another patron, Justine Jones, was impressed with the show.

“This year's staging was definitely better than last year. A lot more effort went into production. That paired with a bigger band and a larger cash prize made the show really good. There were some issues with hearing all the performances but it was a good show,” she said.

Second place went to Alero “Alley Bless” Perrier with her song Queen Jamaica, while third place went to Jerome “Jay Smith” with Embassy Appointment.

Other contestants this year were: Edwin Meyers with Piece A Jamaica; Jason “Iya Concord” Wright with Hero Fight; Percival “Dharma” Lord with A Jamaica We Love; Escarpment Road New Testament Church of God Choir with Jamaica Bless; Nickoy “Shawn-D” Green with Sweet Jamaica; Nester “Humility” Chung with Battlefield; Vernon “Ramize” Smith with Jamaica Fi Life; and Meckedah “McKada” Henry with Love for Jamaica.