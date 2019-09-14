Lock offs are hurting — Chuky

Chuky TheOutcome believes that the recent midnight crackdown on events is having a negative impact on the entertainment sector and communities. He has put his thoughts to words in the song Jamaica Jamaica .

“I disagree totally with the locking off of dancehall parties at 12:00 am when it is widely known that these events feed the entire community and even help keep the peace in certain ghetto areas. At every level, several people benefit from an event: the cigarette woman/man, the jerk man, the park attendant, the selectors, the taximen, the dancehall performers who use their earnings to feed and support their children. A country's overall economy depends on the entertainment industry, and as a result, things should be done to enhance it and explore its full potential,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica Jamaica will be released on September 19 via the Unorthodox Records label.

Chuky TheOutcome has joined the chorus of entertainers and industry insiders who have been appealing to the Government to make changes to the Noise Abatement Act, which dictates strict lock-off times for events held up to 2:00 am on weekdays, and up to 4:00 am on the weekends.

Currently, the cut-off times for events on weekdays is midnight and 2:00 am on weekends.

“When I made Bamboo Man which became a street anthem, it was the street selectors/community who helped push this song. We all want to see a better Jamaica in the sense that the music is represented by Government as a national heritage that the world recognises and can enjoy. My song Jamaica Jamaica is delivered from the point of view of a UK tourist — maybe Parliament will consider my narrative,” he said.

Chuky TheOutcome is based in the United Kingdom. He was born in Jamaica but migrated while he was in his teens.