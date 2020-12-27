Lois Kelly Miller takes final bow
THE theatre community woke up to sad news on the morning of April 8.
Local stage and screeen actress Lois Kelly Miller passed away at her Gordon Town residence in St Andrew. She was 102 years old.
Lennie Salmon — principal of theatre production house Jambiz International and senior advisor in the entertainment and culture ministry — remembered Kelly Miller as the consummate professional.
“She was quick of wit and would always make you laugh and smile. I have worked with her in the LTM [Little Theatre Movement] Pantomime... and her generosity of spirit is what stands out to me the most. She always had time to share with the younger generation of theatre practitioners,” he said.
Kelly Miller is fondly remembered for her role in pantomimes such as Queenie's Daughter and last appeared in such a production for the 1990-91 pantomime season. She was brought back for 50 Fifty, which marked the 50th anniversary of the local cultural tradition.
She was also a piano teacher and shared a great friendship with cultural icon, Louise Bennett Coverley, popularly known as Miss Lou.
Many remember her for her part in the Hollywood movie Meet Joe Black, alongside Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.
A household name in Jamaica, Kelly Miller is the daughter of Lewis Kelly, manufacturer of Kelly's soft drinks and syrup.
