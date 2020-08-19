Lolaa Smiles is a Go Gettah

IN recent years songs including Independent Ladies by Gaza Slim and Shenseea's Trending Gyal have lauded female empowerment.

Singer Lolaa Smiles makes her contribution to independent women with Go Gettah. The track is a joint venture between Eagle Sound Productions, Badda Dan and Meddz Muzic.

“The inspiration for the song came from my life. I shot the video where I actually work, so it shows a different side of me and what I do behind the music to financially support myself,” Lolaa Smiles explained.

Describing herself as ambitious, Smiles was born in Kingston but relocated to the Bronx, New York, 20 years ago. New York City has played an integral role in the development of the sound and lyrical output of her R&B-dancehall fusion catalogue.

She is pleased with the feedback that Go Gettah has been receiving since it was released a month ago.

“So far I have been getting good feedback and reviews, especially from the males because they feel that a woman should have something going for themselves instead of only depending on a man,” she said.

It has been six years since Smiles decided to pursue a career in music. She previously released two songs with Vybz Kartel – Power of Love and Addi Right Size. She also teamed with Teejay for White Sheet while releasing the solo projects Whine and Jiggle, Tek Time and Dancehall Queen.

“The journey for me in music has been a rough one but at the same time, anything that's worth it never comes easy. You have to build yourself and appreciate your struggle,” said Smiles.

Born Latanya Anderson, she is from Trench Town in west Kingston.

“My main goal is to make my team and myself proud. When we get to the point where I become a household name and my music is known on a global scale, then we can align ourselves with some of the greats that paved the way for us,” she shared.