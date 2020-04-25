Longer wait for Ele, Trevor

The wait continues for dancehall artiste Elephant Man and actor/comedian Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid, whose trial dates were extended yesterday.

Both men were scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree.

Elephant Man's attorney, Christopher Townsend said his client's case will now be heard on September 4.

“The matter was heard this morning at 9:30 am via teleconferencing and a new date was set for it to be heard. The prosecution has until next Thursday to present their evidence,” Townsend told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Elephant Man is charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel.

The fine, according to precedent, is $100.

The entertainer, whose given name is Oneal Bryan, arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, along with an entourage on March 17, and was asked to declare the countries he visited.

He was reportedly on tour in Europe, but did not declare all the countries he had been to.

Europe has grappled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus with thousands of deaths recorded in Italy, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 257 cases of the COVID-19 virus and seven fatalities.

Meanwhile, up to press time, Bad Boy Trevor was unable to say when his new trial date is.

“My lawyer called me this morning and she told me not to come in [to court] because the date changed. I don't know what the new date is as yet,” he told the Observer yesterday.

The entertainer had previously said he was going to represent himself.

Reid and co-accused, Keneil Smith, are charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act and Spirit Licence Act. They are currently on $100,000 bail each.

According to a report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, at approximately 1:00 am on March 23, a police team visited premises on Plantation Drive in Kingston 20 where an event was being held. They immediately shut it down and seized a portion of liquor. Reid and Smith were subsequently arrested and charged.

At that time, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had issued a ban on all gatherings exceeding 20 people, to slow the spread of COVID-19. That restriction is now down to 10.