Lord Creator's Independence gift

BORN in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, Lord Creator's music was steeped in the calypso culture of his homeland. However, in 1962, he gave Jamaica a fitting Independence present with a heartfelt song.

Produced by Vincent “Randy” Chin, Lord Creator cut Independent Jamaica with the Jamaica Military Band at Federal Records in Kingston, weeks before the country gained independence from Great Britain in August that year.

Lord Creator (born Kentrick Patrick) came to Jamaica for independence celebrations. A top calypsonian in his country, he had performed here during the 1950s.

He recalls writing Independent Jamaica at Chin's Deanery Road home in East Kingston with the assistance of journalist Raymond Sharpe, the producer's close friend.

“He used to carry the (Gleaner) newspapers and I would read stories about preparations for Independence. I got all the information from the newspapers and put my lyrics to music,” Lord Creator told the Jamaica Observer.

For the recording session, the Jamaica Military Band was led by Joe Williams.

“I just hummed them the tune and they played. That was it,” said Creator.

Independent Jamaica was among a number of songs recorded to mark the country's birth as a sovereign nation. Among the others was Forward March by ska singer Derrick Morgan.

The success of Independent Jamaica prompted Lord Creator to lay down roots in Jamaica. He had further hits during the 1960s for Chin with Don't Stay out Late, and Kingston Town which he did with producer Clancy Eccles.

He returned to T&T in 1984. Six years later British reggae band UB40 covered Kingston Town for their Labour of Love II album.

Their version was a big hit in France and helped revive the personal fortunes of Creator who returned to Jamaica and settled in Montego Bay.

Vincent Chin, who migrated to the United States, started VP Records in 1979 in Queens, New York. He died in 2003.

Lord Creator, now 84, lives in Golden Grove, Hanover. He has been unable to perform since 2005 when he suffered a second stroke.

Though a 'Trini' by birth, Jamaica will always be home for him.

“I've spent more time in Jamaica than where I was born. My wife, children and grandchildren were all born in Jamaica. Jamaica is very special to me,” said Lord Creator.