Lots more of 'Michi'

NINE months after releasing his sixth studio album, Put Your Loving On Me, Papa Michigan is giving listeners an additional treat.

The veteran deejay has released a five-track EP titled Whole Lotta Lovin'.

“People have been asking me to put out more works. It's totally different from the previous album, as Whole Lotta Lovin' is more acoustic in its feel,” Papa Michigan, formerly of Papa Michigan and General Smiley, told the Jamaica Observer from his Los Angeles base yesterday.

“It's modern with a touch of flamenco guitar. It showcases different moods of Papa Michigan and brings out another level of my writing skills. It can compete in any international market given the top-level production,” he continued.

Released on October 3, Whole Lotta Lovin' is produced by Los Angeles-based Ethan “Sir Sultry” Margolis and is distributed by Tuff Gong International. Veteran bass guitarist Errol “Flabba” Holt of Roots Radics band and drummer Desi Jones added their expertise to the set.

In addition to the title track, the track listing comprises No Commitment, a cover version of Peter Tosh's Till Your Well Runs Dry as well as an update of Nice up de Dance and Diseases.

Initially released in 1981 and produced by Henry “Junjo” Lawes's Volcano label, Diseases is the biggest hit song to date for the duo Michigan and Smiley.

“Given what is happening globally with the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt it's only right that the new version of Diseases is heard now. It's the right time and, as you know, success is about timing and I think the time is right for the EP to come out,” said Papa Michigan.

“It's that relevance that makes it the right time to redo ​ Diseases​ now, in my original trademark tongue twisting style of delivery.”

In July, Papa Michigan (given name Anthony Fairclough) was the first-runner up in the venerable Jamaica Festival Song Competition with his entry Jamaica Dance. The competition, which had 10 finalists, was won by Buju Banton with I Am A Jamaican.

A former goalkeeper for Tivoli Gardens High School, he lifted the Walker Cup in 1978. While a student, he launched his music career with General Smiley with Rub A Dub Style. Now defunct, the duo is also known for hit songs including One Love Jam Down and Sugar Daddy.