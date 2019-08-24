Loud was lit

Selector DJ Antsman is pleased with the success of Loud, a party held on August 9 at 12 Molynes Road in Kingston. The event also featured music by Bishop Escobar and Renaissance.

This was the first staging of the series for this year, and this has motivated Antsman (real name Shamari McCoy) to promote another event later this year.

“The thing about this recent staging of Loud was that we had more persons from the entertainment fraternity in attendance. The atmosphere was so satisfying that even if you came and spent only half hour at the party, you felt as if your money was well spent,” he explained.

He spoke about the highlight of the event, which attracted a large turnout of patrons.

“In my estimation, the highlight of the party to me was the opportunity to bring torches which everyone doesn't do, and the Dragon specials that we had, which made it efficient for people to drink and enjoy themselves.”

He added, “The atmosphere at Loud was a very energised and enjoyable experience.”

“We chose wisely when selecting the DJs and they made the party one for the records. The DJs lightened up the mood and brought a vibe to the patrons. They had everyone moving even if they couldn't dance or perform certain dance moves.”

Among those who were spotted enjoying the vibes at Loud were promoter and music executive Romeich Major, recording artistes Quada, Jafrass, Ding Dong, the high-riding Kemar Highcon and producer Trackstarr.

The next staging of Loud is scheduled for the KSAC Parking Lot in New Kingston on December 20.