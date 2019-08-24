Loud was lit
Selector DJ Antsman is pleased with the success of Loud, a party held on August 9 at 12 Molynes Road in Kingston. The event also featured music by Bishop Escobar and Renaissance.
This was the first staging of the series for this year, and this has motivated Antsman (real name Shamari McCoy) to promote another event later this year.
“The thing about this recent staging of Loud was that we had more persons from the entertainment fraternity in attendance. The atmosphere was so satisfying that even if you came and spent only half hour at the party, you felt as if your money was well spent,” he explained.
He spoke about the highlight of the event, which attracted a large turnout of patrons.
“In my estimation, the highlight of the party to me was the opportunity to bring torches which everyone doesn't do, and the Dragon specials that we had, which made it efficient for people to drink and enjoy themselves.”
He added, “The atmosphere at Loud was a very energised and enjoyable experience.”
“We chose wisely when selecting the DJs and they made the party one for the records. The DJs lightened up the mood and brought a vibe to the patrons. They had everyone moving even if they couldn't dance or perform certain dance moves.”
Among those who were spotted enjoying the vibes at Loud were promoter and music executive Romeich Major, recording artistes Quada, Jafrass, Ding Dong, the high-riding Kemar Highcon and producer Trackstarr.
The next staging of Loud is scheduled for the KSAC Parking Lot in New Kingston on December 20.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy