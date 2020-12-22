Louie Culture gives back

LOUIE Culture made a valuable contribution of sanitiser dispensers and reading books to his alma mater Windsor Forest Primary in Long Bay, Portland, last Friday.

“Windsor Forest Primary is my school that I attend growing up so I'm here giving back. I am doing the little I can do, giving back to the community and the youths them. We are delivering some sanitisers and machines for the youths and some books also. It's time to sanitise so we making the youths them get wiser and sanitise. We are starting here, as in the future we are going to get some more things,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Acting Principal Venice Brown said she was grateful for the contribution to the institution.

“We are very happy and appreciative for the effort of Louie Culture to help in the development of the school. The reading books are very good and the importance of reading cannot be overemphasised. The hand sanitisers will help us to keep safe within this pandemic and again, we are very grateful. It is good that he's giving back to his community in this manner and I would encourage other community persons to do the same as it is very important in the community's development. We also assist students from the community with Internet access who attend high schools and there is a schedule that they follow, although we have had problem with Internet connectivity,” she said.

Louie Culture, whose given name is Lewin Brown, hails from the community of Windsor Forest in Portland. In 1994 he became a household name with the hit song Gangaleee. His other songs include Rudie Don't Fear, In This Together (with Luciano and Terror Fabulous), and Grab Yuh Lass (with Mikey Spice).

He shared what was happening with his music career.

“I have an album out right now named Caan Dead; I have Thankful... and a next tune named Try Again. I have a next album coming out that I am going to release next year, produced by Snow Cone. There is no name for the album as yet but there is a song name Sweet Jamdown and Jah Is With Me All The Time, which will be the first single off the album. I am just working in the studio and getting ready for when things get back normal,” he added.