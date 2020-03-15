Love & Harmony cruise postponed

The fourth voyage of the Love & Harmony cruise, the five-day party and sea, which features reggae crooner Beres Hammond as the headline act, has been postponed.

The confirmation came from the organisers on Friday, who note that the decision was taken in light of the rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic.

In their statement, the organisers explained that Celebrity Cruises has agreed to allow Love & Harmony Cruise to reschedule the 2020 cruise for a future date in which time it will be safe for all of our cruisers to join and sail.

“We appreciate Celebrity Cruise's cooperation in honouring our request of postponement. At this time we do not have a specific date of sail, but we will begin working on the new date shortly. Our amazing artistes have been contacted and have agreed to reschedule their performances for a future date, schedules permitting. We are committed to providing our passengers with the best cruise experience so your continued patience and support is appreciated while we work through the details,” the advisory read.

The Love & Harmony cruise was scheduled to sail from April 6 to 11, starting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, then sailing to Ocho Rios, continuing to Nassau in The Bahamas, before returning to Florida. Among the artiste who were booked to perform were Buju Banton, Nadine Sutherland, Coco Tea, Wayne Wonder, and Beenie Man.