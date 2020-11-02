Lovindeer says liberty for immigrants

The immigrant vote is expected to play a crucial role in tomorrow's election in the United States. Most of their ballots are projected for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, whose running mate Kamala Harris' parents are from Jamaica and India.

Lovindeer hails the US immigrant experience on Lady Liberty, a song inspired by derogatory remarks allegedly made by President Donald Trump two years ago.

“I was watching American news and I saw a politician refer to immigrants as 'people from s..t hole countries'. He made it clear that he was talking about black and brown people,” said Lovindeer. “But how can you disrespect immigrants like that when everyone in America is either an immigrant or a descendant of immigrants living on captured land? Immigrants have made significant contribution to the development of America, so I decided to do a song which I hope will make that politician see them as such.”

Lovindeer, known for satirical hit songs like Wild Gilbert, wrote and produced Lady Liberty with assistance from keyboardist Sydney Thorpe and guitarist Danny Browne. It was released in October.

He said Trump's attitude towards immigrants enraged him and influenced his decision to break tradition and go political.

“I don't do political songs. I always try to keep my political views private, except when me and mi friend dem talking. I write songs about social issues without bringing partisan politics into it especially when the politics is of a country that is not my own,” said Lovindeer.

Persons with Asian, Caribbean and Latin American heritage comprise a massive bloc of the US electorate. Each election cycle, they prove more influential in states considered key to victory. Those include the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

While Lovindeer feels the contribution of immigrants is admired by the majority of Americans, the election of Trump four years ago, revived opposition to people of colour.

“There is this minority who are anti-immigrant, especially if you are from one of those so-called. s..t hole countries.They have always been there but somehow it seems that they are more open and active of late,” he said.