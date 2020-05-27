Lovingoldschool has a lesson plan

Reggae singer Lovingoldschool is no ordinary artiste.

The singer, who hails from Craft Hill, Clarendon, said his moniker was given to him by friends because of his love for old school music.

“From I was a youth I've always gravitated to old school music. It didn't matter what genre of music as long as it was old school I'd listen to it, because of that my friends began calling me Iloveoldschool. So, when I began my music career I decided to use it as my stage name,” he said.

The hard-working entertainer said Bob Marley is his biggest musical influence.

“I've listened to a lot of great artistes over the years but the one that stands out the most in my mind is Bob Marley. He was a very powerful artiste; his lyrics and his vocals surpass that of all other artistes even in this present era of music. The man was a freedom fighter, a true rebel, he earned the love and respect of the entire world with his music. I hope that one day I can make a similar impact on the world with my music,” he said.

Lovingoldschool is currently promoting a self-produced single, Stay In School, released on March 20 on the Praise God and Live imprint.

“My team and I are putting a lot of promotion behind this song because we believe that it has the potential to be a very big hit,” said Lovingoldschool.

Lovingoldschool (given name Neville George Gordon) was born in Craft Hill, Clarendon. He launched his career in the early 1980s under the tutelage of legendary music producer and sound-system operator Jack Ruby.