Loyalty pays off for Morgan Heritage

Morgan Heritage earns its 10th entry on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, as Loyalty debuts at number three this week. Loyalty was released August 2 by CTBC Music Group/Membran 7 Empire and features collaborations with Esh Morgan (son of Morgan Heritage member Mojo), Patoranking, Stonebwoy, Popcaan and reggae bands Iration and Pepper.

Shane Brown, Jerry Wonda, Jason “J Vibe” Farmer and Aston Barrett Jr are among the producers who worked on the 16-track set.

Morgan Heritage previously charted with Strictly Roots and Mission in Progress, which both went number one; Here Comes The Kings (number two in 2013), Avrakedabra (number three in 2017), More Teachings (number six in 2001), Full Circle (number seven in 2005), The Journey Thus Far (number eight in 2009), Three in One (number 13 in 2003) and The Return, an extended play (EP) which stalled at number 15 in 2012.

Elsewhere, Local Motion by Pepper returns to number one, while Hybrid by Collie Buddz is number two.

Last week's chart-topper, Reggae Gold 2019, drops to number four, while the self-titled set by Iration is number five. The latter has been on the chart for 57 weeks.

There are two re-entries. At number six is Free Rein by Rebelution, while Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid is number seven.

Koffee inches up to number eight with Rapture; Xyclone's The Year of The Wolf falls from number five to nine in its third week.

New at number 10 is Red Gold Green and Blue, a compilation released by Trojan Jamaica Ltd. Featured on the set are songs by Kiddus I, Freddie McGregor, Andrew Tosh, Big Youth and Mykal Rose.

On Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, Koffee's Toast is number one for a 16th non-consecutive week, while Shenseea's major label debut, Blessed featuring Tyga, is number seven.

Lil Tecca, a New York-bred rapper whose parents are Jamaican, scores a hit on the Billboard R&B Hip Hop Songs chart with Ran$om, which is number six. The song debuts at number 48 on the R&B Hip Hop Airplay Chart.