Lu Sierra for Miss Universe Ja finals

American actress and model coach Lu Celania Sierra will be special guest at the virtual finals of the Bahia Principe Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Pageant 2020 scheduled for FLOW 1 TV on December 12 at 8:30 pm.

In addition to her special guest stint, Lu will also be training the emerging Miss Universe Jamaica title winner as part of the Bahia Principe Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty Boot Camp, an intensive and innovative week-long training plan designed by the organisation to immerse the title winner in a broad-based regime focusing on her stage walk and presentation, interview skills, nutrition, grooming, wardrobe, etiquette, fitness and exercise, hair styling, make-up techniques, personal branding, public speaking, and media relations. This is part of the strategy to fully prepare the title winner for representation at the Miss Universe finals next year.

“Having Lu visit Jamaica and work with the title winner has been a long-time dream of the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation and we are ecstatic that she will be finally here as part of this year's programme to do this,” said Karl Williams, the pageant's national director.

Sierra was equally elated.

“Jamaica, I can't wait. I'm very excited to be with you and to work with your title winner. It's going to be fun!!!” she said.

Named “Best Coach” by The Global Beauty Awards, Sierra is the model and brings runway style to the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. As a coach, her techniques help contestants with every twist, turn, answer, and smile they present to the judges and audiences. As the consultant to the Miss Universe Organization, she brought the wrap to the swimsuit portion of the show. Some of her winners include: Miss USA 2017 — Kara McCullough; Miss USA 2016 — Deshauna Barber; and, the runner-up Miss Hawaii — Chelsea.

She also appeared in the 1998 movie Stepmom.

Another important aspect of this year's pageant is that prior to the finals, the altruism presentations will be showcased to a live social media audience, who will get an opportunity not only to see and hear the incredible philanthropic endeavours the contestants have undertaken, first hand, but the fans can lend support to their favourite contestants' efforts.

The altruism initiative charges the contestants with identifying social needs in their communities, provide solutions to address these challenges and, in so doing, enhance the lives of the individuals concerned. Each year the contestants make impactful contributions to their communities, from building homes for the homeless, to providing meals, back-to-school supplies and a range of other meaningful acts of humanitarianism.

This year, the contestants are very excited to be of help to the nation in its handling of COVID-19 and some of the projects include programmes to assist children with tablets, Wi-Fi and data transmission, assistance for the elderly, mental counselling, rural electrification, among other commendable acts of kindness.