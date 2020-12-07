Luigi eyes high society

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the pockets of event promoters, not only in Jamaica but also across the world. However, some promoters have resorted to innovative ways to survive.

Romaine Brown — better known in entertainment circles as Luigi — is one such promoter whose events, including Hennessy V, Daybreak, Allure, Image and Cross Di Wataz, have been affected negatively by the pandemic. He has fully transitioned into the arena of music production, not only as a means of earning an income but to also help with the nurturing of up-and-coming talent.

“Production overall has been an alternative source for me from ever since. From you doing music, it will automatically be a source. COVID-19 has made it now the only source, with all the lockdowns and event restrictions. As soon as it is safe we will definitely resume doing events,” Brown told Jamaica Observer.

Although his Luigi Society label was established in 2016 it was not until this year that he upped the production ante. His latest project is the Sikario rhythm and, based on positive feedback, it will be featured on a slate of releases.

Brown explained the concept behind the Sikario rhythm.

“I was watching a series on Netflix that's based in Mexico and in that country they call a hitman a 'sicario', so I flipped it to music and was thinking it would be good to have a rhythm with some hit songs and be that type of 'hitman' so to speak. So, I linked up with Gran One Muzik and he composed the beat to fit that type of situation.”

Released in late November and distributed by Hapilos, the Sikario rhythm has a number of top names and up-and-coming acts. The tracks are Mind Pon Di Millions by Munga Honorable and Teejay, Brawlin (Popcaan and Frahcess One), Same As Yuh Say (Dane Ray), Jus Di Way Mi Roll (newcomer Kyodi), The Oath (Wasp), Fit a Di Fittest (Teflon), Shot a Fly (Ratigan), Title (Press Kay and Chronic Law), Murda Murda (Deyes), Live Big (Natural Flamez), Up Next (Thesarus), and Sikario Badness (Corolanchas).

According to the producer, the project took 11 months to complete.

“We started in January of this year. Kyodi was the first artiste to voice in February and we completed voicing artistes in October. The final mix and mastering was done in November,” said Brown.

He continued, “The juggling has been in heavy rotation, both locally and overseas, since its release on November 27. Popcaan's song has been added to Audio Mack's verified playlist, Vibes Radar, and it is also currently number four on the Hapilos digital sales chart.”

Prior to the release of the Sikario rhythm, Brown had worked on several projectws with artistes such as Munga, Dane Ray, ZJ Liquid and Press Kay.

“My very first project was a co-production with Benzly Hype on a song called Mr Flip Rhymes by Munga Honorable, and that was in 2011. I also co-produced the Morning Bliss rhythm in 2018 with Bloodline. Demarco's song Grow like This was remixed on that rhythm by internationally known DJs MAKJ, Tropkillaz and Will K, and it was re-released. The original song has over 300,000 streams on Spotify to date,” Brown shared.

Without placing himself into a box musically Brown says he wants to produce different types of songs for different markets.

“I think I am here to work with young artistes; I actually enjoy working with them. I have a natural chemistry with most of the artistes I work with and when the chemistry is good and the energy is right, you will hear it in the music. Separate and apart from that, I don't want to be placed in a box so the intention is to produce different types of songs — hardcore stuff for the streets and songs worthy of Billboard recognition,” he said.