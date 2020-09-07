Lutan blazes fire on suspicion

Two weeks ago when his song Suspicious came out, Lutan Fyah said it transcended the conventional release. The single, produced by Ireland Records, revives memories of a painful time.

Suspicious recalls a period when he was being linked to criminal activity in his native Spanish Town.

“This song personalise Lutan Fyah...it tell people to look on him music an' him character an' don't follow rumours,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

This is the roots singer's latest jab at negative experiences that saw him making headlines unrelated to music, such as in February 2008 when he was arrested and charged for arson.

It was alleged he was involved in fire-bombing a house in Spanish Town that left 16 people, including children, homeless. He spent two weeks in jail but was eventually freed of any criminal act.

“Dem demonise mi character. Because a dat di world haffi hear Lutan Fyah,” he said.

Jail, released in 2010, also reflected on his time behind bars.

A former Manning Cup footballer with St Andrew Technical High School and Constant Spring in the National Premier League, Andre Martin (his given name) began recording in 1999.

Since then, he has released countless singles such as Peace in Spanish Town and nearly 20 albums.

Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus, the Jamaican entertainment industry has stalled in terms of live shows and recording. However, that has not stopped Lutan Fyah's studio output, as he continues to cut songs for various producers.

Lethargic, I am Blessed, Twitter Friend and Almost are some of his other recently released songs. In February, Oneness Records out of Munich, Germany, put out his EP, Touch di Road.