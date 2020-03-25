Lutan urges J'cans to help each other

Lutan Fyah has added his voice to the call for Jamaicans to see the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as a serious issue.

The dreadlocked artiste took to social media to help spread the word of the potential danger posed by the virus.

“As you know we are facing a deadly pandemic which is like a terror to each and everyone on earth — east, west, north, and south,” said the artiste in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I have been confined to my dwellings, my lion's den, due to the fact that this coronavirus seems to be contagious and people are dying. There are measures and precautions that people have to take... like wearing masks and gloves. Get the necessary things you need and have them in your house; that mean seh if anything you can just grab from your own shelf,” he continued.

Lutan Fyah also encouraged people to assist others where possible, especially those who are vulnerable.

“Help your brother, help your sister. Assist who you can. Keep your place clean. Disinfect and everything because really and truly lives are at stake especially the elders and our children. We are the ones who are being exposed to this virus. We have to do our best to keep safe,” he said.

Lutan Fyah, whose real name is Anthony Martin, is among the local acts who are booked for a number of the major reggae festivals across Europe during the summer months. A number of these festivals have already been postponed or cancelled and for others, promoters and organisers are taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding their next move.