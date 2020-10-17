Lybran gets serious on trust

LYBRAN takes on a more serious tone with his latest single Kyaah Trust Dem . It is among the 10 tracks featured on Natural Bond Entertainment's Gold Leaf rhythm.

“One thing about Lybran is that I always ask God to give me vision, knowledge and understanding. So at the time I got the rhythm and certain cards was playing a way, I just hummed the melody and the song came from that. Right deh,” Lybran told the Jamaica Observer.

The concept for the song was inspired by the experiences of others, to which he felt listeners could relate.

“Lybran is an artiste who created the character Rum Boss, and Rum Boss only does songs relating to current affairs. So now, Lybran, who is sober now, can do songs about what I see happening that people can relate to,” Lybran said.

This is not the first time that Lybran has worked with Natural Bond Entertainment. He says the chemistry is one from which he has benefited.

“The reception to Kyaah Trust Dem has been good, kinda fresh, because I am coming from doing comedic songs to now doing songs with more substance and longer shelf life,” said Lybran.

Lybran, whose real name is Lamon Cousins, is from Church Corner in St Thomas. Among his better-known songs are Blame the Rum and One More Drink.

Among those featured on the Gold Leaf rhythm are Jahvillani, Teejay, I-Octane, Masicka, Buffalo Souljah and StarFace, Deeclef, Knaxx, New Kidz and Deep Jahi.

— Kevin Jackson