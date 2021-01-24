M-Gee tackles the issues

IN the midst of the current pandemic recording artiste M-Gee has released a single, Separate The Real which looks at the global health crisis and social justice.

The single is produced by Philadelphia-based record label Lion Order Productions.

“The single took off immediately, after I posted clips of social injustice with the song as the background music in these clips. I am pleased with the direction the song is going in and with the feedback it's been getting. I had to shoot a music video for the track; the video is out on YouTube and every other major visual platform,” said M-Gee.

While Separate The Real continues to make its mark, M-Gee shares that he has other projects that are also doing well.

“I did a collaboration with Macka Diamond called Careful A Dem that's been doing well; it has gotten several rave reviews from major music platforms. [The year] 2020 was a very fruitful year — my career grew tremendously and I see 2021 being an even more eventful year. I am thankful for my team and my supporters. Without them my success would not be possible,” he said.

M-Gee's other singles include Sad Like Bad News; Money Badness, a collaboration with Chronic Law; and Then A So which features Noah Powa and Zizi 6ixx.