Macka's second coming
MACKA Diamond returns to Costa Rica for a show this weekend.
Her maiden voyage to the Spanish-speaking country was a sold-out club event in San Jose in November of last year.
“I think being called back to Costa Rica is testament to my material crossing language barriers. My Play Tune single is big over there with over 4.2 million views on YouTube. Costa Rica is also a big country so I expect to return many more times for events in different cities there, especially when the fans are pleased with my last showcase,” Macka explained
For this gig Macka will be performing in Santa Cruz, a rural area of Cost Rica. She will be accompanied by ace selector/hype man Supa Hype.
Macka Diamond credits her growth in the Latin market to her re-recording of Dye Dye in Spanish.
“Costa Ricans love Dye Dye and know it word for word. When I performed there last year that song had to be performed three times, and each time the crowd gave the same intense reaction,” she said.
The artiste, who just recently celebrated her birthday, believes that her years of success in the dancehall industry is due to her unwillingness to buckle under pressure.
“My continued success comes from staying focused and holding my own lane. There is space for everyone and I will continue to just be me. I don't listen to the naysayers; I just eat healthy and record music,” Macka said.
Macka is next set to appear in Panama City, Florida, for a promotional tour performance at 'Caribbean Reggae Grill' on January 26.
