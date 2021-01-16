Maestro Don does it for the love

DON Maestro is seeking to build on gains from the tumultuous year 2020. He said he is planning to release an EP in first quarter of this year dubbed Thug Love .

“This is particularly geared towards my female fans and will be released, perhaps, during the Valentine period,” he said. “This EP will show less of the known deejay side of Maestro Don, as most people are used to me as a hardcore deejay.”

Thug Love will have eight tracks and will be released on Konsequence label.

“I would like to add that my fans should look out for several singles produced by local and overseas productions. These include: Corey Todd (Kingston); Just Up Production (Miami, USA) and Teetimus Production (Portmore, St Catherine),” he said.

While 2020 is often remembered for the havoc the novel coronavirus caused globally, Maestro Don has a lot to celebrate. He scored a dream collab with his idol Bounty Killer on the single Pioneer.

“Bounty Killer is dynamic. He is a true mentor and icon of our genre and I am blessed to be working with him. I have watched his stage performance and emulating his style. Recording the song with the General [Bounty] is a good feeling,” Maestro Don, 25, told the Jamaica Observer.

Pioneer, released May 28, 2020, is produced by Jj Wizzle and Rico Taylor on the YardStyle Entertainment label. The song is complemented with a music video.

Maestro Don shared how the collab came about.

“People keep asking me how the song came about. It is not a long story. I was around Bounty Killer and the rhythm of the song was bouncing and everybody a hold a vibes and the end product is this collaboration,” he said.

Maestro Don (given name Jason Dunn) is a former student of Kingston College. He attributes the institution and his peers for bringing out his talent.

“It was the teachings and livity among my peers and teachers that helped to continue mould my style of writing lyrics,” he said.

His songs include Caan Buy Me Out, Ride It, Trio, Nah Leave, and Yu A Mi Gal.