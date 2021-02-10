Maluma soars reggae charts

COLOMBIA singer Maluma has sold gold, platinum and diamond with his last five albums. He taps into reggae territory on his latest EP titled #7 DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica). The seven-song EP shoots from four to one on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, selling 479 copies up from 99 the previous week.

Maluma also debuts at number two on the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, number 14 in Spain, 14 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and at number 10 on Billboard's Latin Rhythm Albums chart.

The EP #7 DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica) was recorded in Jamaica last year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Ziggy Marley is featured on the track Tonika, while Charly Black is a guest on Love.

Back on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, The Covers EP by SOJA debuts at number two, selling 308 copies, while Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals holds at number three with 199. To date, it has sold 4,940 copies.

The House that Bradley Built is down to number four while World on Fire by Stick Figure dips to five.

Rising two spots to number six is the long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition, which sold 85 copies to bring its total to 3,337.

Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo is up seven spots to number seven, Higher Place by Skip Marley backtracks to number eight, and Coastin' by Iration bullets 12 places up to nine.

Afrikan Blood, a various artistes set by Studio One, is firm at 10 while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton inches up to 12.

The ExPerience by Lila Iké rises from 22 to 18 with 1,803 copies sold to date, while The Prodigy by red-hot Skillibeng re-enters the chart at 27 having peaked at number 14 a few weeks ago. It has sold 131 copies to date.

Vent by Dexta Daps hops back oto the chart at 29 with 518 copies sold, while Dancehall Royalty by Vybz Kartel re-enters at 30 with total sales of 195 copies.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers are still on top for a 57th week with Legend.

On regional charts, Tasha T tops the Rebel Vibez Top 10 Canadian Reggae chart with SMH (Social Media Hype).

Veteran singer Leroy Sibbles spends another week at number one on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (NY chart with Try Me.

On the South Florida Reggae Chart, a remake of One of The Poorest People by Ed Robinson is number one for a second week.