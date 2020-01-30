Man of many roles

“H e didn't even have to know you, if you were in trouble he jumped in to help,” is how playwright, actress, and media personality Dahlia Harris remembers her colleague Carl Samuels who was killed last Saturday.

He was gunned down on the Vauxhall High School compound in east Kingston about 7:35 pm. Arrests are yet to be made for his killing.

Not only was Samuels a teacher of theatre arts, but the 36-year-old was also a respected member of the theatre community.

“He was very integral to DMH Productions,” Harris told the Jamaica Observer.

“He was extremely intense, technically sound in execution. You could always expect 100 per cent from him on stage, so as a fellow actor you knew you had to give your all. He made theatre fun. it was always a joy to work with him because he was the first person to laugh at himself if he did something wrong,” she continued.

Samuels graduated from Edna Manley School of Drama in 2005 and worked as a drama teacher. During his studies, he took part in several productions as backstage crew member, actor and stage manager.

Prior to graduation, Samuels was part of Harris' production of Antigone in 2004. Last year, he was teaching stage management part-time at Edna Manley College's drama school. He is also a founding member of Independent Actors Movement (IAM), a theatre company created by fellow Edna Manley School of Drama graduates, Sabrina McDonald, Damion Radcliff, Dorraine Reid and Natasha Griffith.

“If I needed him to do light and sound or set design and construction, he would do it because that is where he was most needed. You couldn't meet him and not warm to him. He would always make a bad situation better and if he couldn't improve it, he would make light of it; you couldn't help but laugh. His work ethic is unmatched,” Harris explained.

Samuels built quite a repertoire in theatre. He was nominated for Actor Boy Awards for Best Actor in A Lead Role for the plays Ruined and God's Way 2; and Best Actor in A Supporting Role for God Go Wid Yuh.

He spent years with IAM and worked as actor in their BOOKFLEX, Long Division, Run Di Track, Run Di Track Reeemix!, and Anancy Chaptaz Gold Rush productions. Samuels was also sound engineer for Campion College's annual Courtyard Theatre series.

Having been friends with him for over a decade, Harris stated he was more than just a great actor.

“He wouldn't hesitate to defend the weak. One day we were coming from rehearsal and saw a man beating up his very pregnant girlfriend on Hope Road. He immediately stopped the car, jumped out and pulled him off her. The younger actors in the company, especially, looked up to him because he treated them like a big brother,” she said.

According to her, the theatre community has lost one of its stalwarts.

“We are all still in shock. When I say he is the last person we expected to bid farewell to...and in this manner...I genuinely mean it. We are angry because we know the impact he made and wanted to make on the lives of young people in this country. We are angry because he was a good man, an exemplary man, one of the finest we knew. We are devastated because how do we continue without him?” Harris asked.