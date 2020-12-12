Marcy Chin does it for the love

After her performance at July's virtual staging of Reggae Sumfest, Marcy Chin is hoping to keep the momentum going with Nasty Love .

Produced by Kunley the Kulprit for Billionaire Bootcamp Records, the single was released September 6, 2020. It has been boosted by the release of a video two weeks ago.

“The feedback has been really great. A lot of women have been reaching out to me and even quoting the lyrics on Twitter so that's a lot of fun, and the men have also been showing me love,” said the DownSound Records act.

She released her Episode 1 EP, which features five tracks and one bonus track in October. The EP's launch also included a virtual presentation, 'Who's Marcy Chin?'. The presentation included a live performance backed by Ruff Kutt band.

“That virtual performance really put me on the map and announced to the world who I am,” said Chin.

Known for her one-of-a-kind style and flow, Marcy Chin has wowed fans with her classically sexy image, and her smooth delivery. Two years ago, the singer-rapper-songwriter scored a hit with Mek It Bounce, featuring Deewun, which is her most commercially successful single to date.

She said based on the feedback on the EP, an album may be in the works.

“Right now, I am in wait-and-see mode. I am putting in more work, the fans can expect to see more in 2021,” she said.