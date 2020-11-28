Mariana Velletto banks on 2020

Up-and-coming Italian-Jamaican singer Mariana Velletto is making waves with her debut EP.

“My EP 2020 has definitely been different because it's my first big project. I put a lot of feelings and energy into it, so to me it feels like this is the first time my supporters get to truly know who I am,” the 20-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

“My fans have been giving me so much great feedback on my EP. Prior to this, I didn't release a lot of music, so I feel like people have finally heard my sound. I'm definitely happy with the reaction I've been getting from my supporters,” she continued.

Produced by Krunkadelic and Justin Erin, the four-track project was released on September 8.

Velletto, who signed to Diamond Empire Production in January, is known for Rewind, released last year.

The singer, who was born in New York, moved to Los Angeles two years ago to pursue music full-time. Her father's family is Jamaican.

She has been investing a lot of time to complement her tracks with music videos.

“I'm currently shooting all the videos for my EP. It's super cool to be able to showcase my talent as an actress and singer all at once. I love creating with my team and coming up with incredible storylines to match the vibe of my songs. I'm also designing with my team the new merch for MV — Mariana Velletto,” the artiste said.

Velletto has been singing since she was five years old and developed a genuine love for the craft; she started being more open about her interest in music and writing during her later years at Thomas R Proctor High School.

She has been able to identify her favourite track from 2020.

“I really favour each song for different moods, but my song Dangerous is probably my mood most of the time. It just gives me good vibes...,” said Velletto.

She hopes to collaborate with Barbadian superstar, Rihanna someday.

In the meantime, the singer is encouraging fans to hold tight for what's in store.

“Share, stream, support my EP 2020. Nothing is more important to me than actually seeing my fans listening to words that I've written and sang as my first debut EP. I have a lot more to say and more visuals on the way, so with the momentum of a committed fan base it will undoubtedly manifest,” she added.