Mariana Velletto eyes stardom

Up-and-coming Italian-Jamaican singer Mariana Velletto is hoping that her talent will skyrocket her to stardom.

“In five years, I see my career being where I want it to be, successful and big! I definitely see myself accomplishing a lot of the goals I have set for myself when it comes to my music. By that time, I also hope to be able to use my career in a positive way to help others,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The 20-year-old — who signed to Diamond Empire Production in January — is known for the track Rewind, released last year. She is currently working on a four-track EP titled 2020 to be released on September 8. The project will be produced by Krunkadelic and Justin Erin.

Velletto, who was born in New York, moved to Los Angeles two years ago to pursue music full-time. With half of her father's family being Jamaican, she says she is influenced by dancehall.

“I listen to Popcaan and Dexta Daps the most, I like their style of music and the vibe that they give off,” she said.

Velletto has been singing since she was five years old and developed a genuine love for the craft; she started being more open about her interest in music and writing during her later years at Thomas R Proctor High School.

She believes her writing is inspired by emotion and this is exactly what she wants people to feel when listening to her songs.

“I would say that I am very connected and in tune with real situations or emotions that people may go through, which is what allows me to be versatile with my music while still staying in an R&B lane. I believe my lyrics set me apart from the rest, although the topic of a song may be similar to another artistes. I always feel like my approach lyrically is definitely different. “ she said.

Like every other entertainer, the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled her career. However, the singer has found ways to stay relevant.

“During this pandemic I've definitely used up the time to focus on my craft and really find my sound. I've been self-promoting myself and upcoming music through Instagram and other social media,” she said.