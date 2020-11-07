Mario C X Bankay are Into You

Producer Mario “Mario C” Campbell has joined forces with Kamal Bankay (Mario C x Bankay) for the production of Into You featuring singer Ch4se.

The track infuses dancehall with a modern electronic tropical house sound.

“We're creating music that will inspire the younger generation to get in touch with and continue to propel our signature dancehall sound in new and energetic ways, pushing it even further around the world. We aim to bridge various elements of different genres to create a well-rounded dynamic style” said Bankay.

Into You was released on October 9.

Mario C and Bankay have a growing catalogue of songs, which showcase their diverse production talents.

Mario C has scored at least seven number one songs and several top chart hits, most notably with veteran dancehall kingpin Beenie Man.

Bankay's last production, a remake of Bob Marley's Could You Be Loved performed by Marley's daughter Cedella, was an international success.

— Kevin Jackson