Mark Dem working on achieving greatness

EMERGING deejay Mark Dem is determined to make his mark in dancehall music.

“I'm bringing a fresh new style to the table right now. My flow and my lyrics are on another level. All my songs carry a message that the youths can relate; that's one of the reasons my fan base is growing so fast,” Mark Dem.

Mark Dem is preparing to release his latest single Cold World.

Produced by Sainty Gad Entertainment and JKeez Records, Cold World is scheduled to be released before the end of the month.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about my new single and it's not even released yet. Everyone who has heard it says it's going to be a hit,” he said.

The entertainer said he's confident that it won't be long before becomes a top player on the dancehall scene.

“I'm constantly on the grind, putting in the work in the studios, perfecting my craft because I want to be listed among the greats in danchall music. I'm also working with a strong team that's doing everything to push me to the top. It's only a matter time before I get that big break,” he said.

Mark Dem said he is currently working on his yet-to-titled, debut EP scheduled to be released later this year.

“My production team and are putting a lot of work into this project. I want to give the fans something epic.”

Mark Dem (given name Mark Brown) hails from Mulgrave District, St Elizabeth. He's a past student of Maggotty High School.

Mark Dem launched his recording career in 2020 with Killa Long Time, produced by JKeez Records and M1syndicate LLC. Some of his other songs are Rich, Self Love, Money Talk, and Na Try.