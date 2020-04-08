Mark Wonder slays the dragon

The last 18 months have been a period of soul-searching for Mark Wonder. That retrospection inspired a series of songs which found their way onto Remz of The Dragon Slayer , his latest album, which was released in March.

Distributed by German company Oneness Records, the 12-song set is a follow-up to Dragon Slayer which came out three years ago.

Remz of The Dragon Slayer is the eighth studio album by Wonder, a veteran roots singer who has made a name for himself in Europe where he has toured since the late 1990s.

“I think we deliver a great project, wi have some songs with great potency dat are relevant to the world. I'm a strong critic of my work an' I think as a team wi did well,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Remz of The Dragon Slayer is Wonder's second album for Oneness Records which is based in Munich. Their first collaboration came in 2012 with Working Wonders.

Another Day, lead song from the album, was released in February. Other songs include the reflective Brand New Me, Better Days and Voyages Across The Sea, which addresses the worldwide refugee crisis.

With the exception of Better Days, which is produced by Franklyn Irving, Wonder worked with Oneness Records' producers and musicians on Remz of The Dragon Slayer, which he hopes to promote through touring Europe.

“The fans there appreciate roots music an' songs with a message. I been going to Europe from about '97 an' I would sey is my most receptive market,” he said.

Born Mark Thompson, Wonder's initial songs in the 1980s were produced by Maurice “Jack Scorpio” Johnson. His first album, Jeremiah, was released in 1998.

Most of his albums have been produced and released by European and North American independent labels like Irie Ites and No Time Records.

Launched in 2006, Oneness Records has released a number of artiste and compilation albums featuring roots acts such as Prezident Brown, Junior Kelly, Lutan Fyah, and Luciano.

— Howard Campbell