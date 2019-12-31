Markland Edwards gives up the Love
Broadcaster Markland 'Action' Edwards has announced his resignation as an announcer at Love 101 FM , only six months after joining the gospel station.
“I would like to thank the board of directors, management and staff of Love 101 for allowing me to share my gift and talent with the listening audience. I must also say a big thank you to the listeners, those who have been with me over the years and those who have recently come on board,” a statement from Edwards said.
Edwards's last day on air at Love 101 FM was December 31, 2019.
It is unclear where Edwards will now ply his skills as a broadcaster. In 2019, Edwards resigned after eight years with the RJR/Gleaner Communications Group, where he co-hosted the popular afternoon show, Too Live Crew with “The Burgerman” on RJR 94 FM. He also presented the programme D'Spot on Saturdays on the same station.
He joined the RJR family back in 2011, filling the slot Jerry D had previously occupied.
He is one of the most popular emcees and broadcasters in the gospel industry, hosting several events each year.
