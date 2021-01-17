Marley, Chronixx make inauguration playlist

JAMAICAN music has once again made it onto the playlist of the president of the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden and his Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, who has Jamaican roots, have released a playlist of music to set the tone for Wednesday's inauguration, and it contains Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers and Eternal Light by Chronixx featuring the American band, Free Nationals.

The inaugural committee teamed with DJ D-Nice and Raedio (the record label founded by Issa Rae) to assemble the playlist of 46 songs, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

“During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. “These songs and artistes reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country,” said Allen

The listing is a mix of the traditional and modern. Some of the other acts selected by the team include Marvin Gaye, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Vampire Weekend, Jackie Wilson, The Brothers Johnson, Oddisee, Whitney Houston, New Radicals, Curtis Mayfield, Jill Scott and Dua Lipa.

Grammy-winner Koffee was featured on the playlist of President Barack Obama multiple times. Her hit single Toast made it on the Obama playlist for the summers of 2019 and 2020, while the track Repeat, on which she is featured with British rapper J Hus, was among the 44th president's favourite music for 2020.