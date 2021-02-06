Marley concert today

TODAY, Bob Marley would have celebrated his 76th birthday. And, in lieu of the live birthday celebration held at the late reggae singer's former home-turned-museum on Hope Road in Kingston, the Bob Marley Foundation will be hosting a global virtual event.

The 12-hour celebration will mirror the usual festivities beginning at 7:00 am, and comprise messages from the family; a Miami performance featuring the Marley brothers and third-generation Marleys; Survival cypher performance featuring Skip Marley, Jo Mersa, Tifa, Kabaka Pyramid, Agent Sasco, and Tanya Stephens; More Family Time with Ziggy Marley; memorial tributes for Toots Hibbert and Betty Wright; and performances from Papa Michigan, Richie Spice, and Beenie Man.



The concert can be viewed on Tuff Gong Television's YouTube channel as well as Bob Marley Foundation's Facebook page.



“Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2021. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity, and care is taken to honour Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures,” said the family in a statement.



According to the Marley family, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed artistes nearly four decades after his death, and, therefore, this year's activities serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and ground-breaking technology.



Other activities to mark the date include a global virtual birthday celebration hosted by the Bob Marley Museum, a Bob Marley Tribute live stream by Stephen Marley, a limited edition release of Songs of Freedom: The Island Years, and a day of specialty programming on SiriusXM's new Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio channel.



Marley died on May 11, 1981 of cancer. He was 36.