Marley fans blast 50 Cents

American rapper 50 Cent has stirred up some controversy on social media by posting to reggae legend Bob Marley.

Last Thursday, he posted a photoshopped picture of himself in dreadlocks on Instagram with the caption “No women no cry, no women no cry. LOL”

Though it may have been intended to be a joke, many reggae fans have lashed the Candy Shop rapper for being disrespectful.

Bob Marley's son, Rohan commented: “You crazy bro,” while another enraged fan commented: “You have some Jamaican blood in you, so for that, at least use WOMAN... and leave Bob Marley (The Legend) out of the trolling… Thanks in Advance”.

Patricia Barrett posted: “Disrespect straight up,” while another page simply said: “I had respect for you, but now it's gone.”

No Woman, No Cry is a reggae song by Bob Marley and the Wailers. It was first released on the 1974 Natty Dread album. This studio version used a drum machine. The live version from the 1975 album Live! was released as a single and is the best known version. The live version of the song ranked number 37 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

50 Cent, whose given name is Curtis Jackson III, is said to have close Jamaican family connections, through his stepfather with whom he grew up in Queens, New York.

The 44-year-old also has a big following in Jamaica. He performed at Heineken Heatwave Concert at Constant Spring Golf Club in St Andrew in 2003.

Marley, the king of reggae, is a prolific song writer, singer and performer. He successfully transcended three Jamaican musical genres from the 1960s through to the early 1980s — ska, rocksteady, and reggae.

Marley died at age 36 in a Miami hospital on May 11, 1981 after a battle with cancer.