Marley for COVID-19 relief

Members of the Marley family will reimagine the late Bob Marley's iconic anthem One Love to support UNICEF's work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music will release a new version of the seminal song on July 17. All proceeds from the song and related activities will directly support Reimagine, UNICEF's global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children and to ensure the post-pandemic world is more fair and equal for every child.

“Over forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren't able to get together, his message remains true today; we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,” said Cedella Marley.

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, One Love/People Get Ready is an iconic song for many due to its message to come together as one. The reimagined version of the song will be a true global anthem for 2020 featuring members of the Marley family, established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities.

“One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and co-operation,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children.”

COVID-19 has upended the lives of children around the world and exposed rampant inequalities both within and among countries. UNICEF estimates that an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months – almost all of them (over 90 per cent) in low or lower-middle income countries – as the pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt services. Children are also extremely vulnerable to the indirect impacts of COVID-19, such as school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic health care, and disruptions to medical supply chains.

In response, UNICEF has launched Reimagine — an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support UNICEF's efforts to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently besieged by COVID-19.

The money raised from One Love for Reimagine will help UNICEF respond to the immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families; support near-term recovery efforts, including by supporting education, protection and health care systems; and further UNICEF work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children.

To support the song launch, social networking service TikTok will be hosting a special event and public challenge for fans around the time the song is launched. Additional details will be provided at a later date.

“We have a unique opportunity to chart a brighter future for the children and young people mostly likely to suffer its long-term consequences,” said Fore. “From ending violence, injustice and discrimination, to building fairer and more just societies, young people have made their message loud and clear. It is time for the rest of the world to hear it.”

Jewellery brand and UNICEF global partner, Pandora, will match every dollar donated by the public to One Love, up to the value of US$1 million.