Marley rises

The celebrations to mark the 75th birthday celebrations of reggae king Bob Marley continue unabated.

The reggae icon would have turned 75 on February 6 this year and Eagle Records and the Bob Marley estate celebrate the anniversary with the November 13 release of Uprising Live: available for the first time on vinyl, with black vinyl 3LP and highly collectable, limited edition coloured vinyl 3LP.

The Uprising Tour ran in Europe from May to July 1980 with five further dates in the USA in September. It was Bob Marley's final tour before his tragic death from cancer in May 1981 at the age of just 36.

The track list on this collections includes: Steppin' Out Of Babylon, That's The Way Jah Planned It, Marley Chant, Natural Mystic, Zimbabwe, Positive Vibration, Revolution, Jamming, I Shot The Sheriff, War/No More Trouble, No Woman, No Cry, Zion Train, and Exodus.

Bob Marley's music catalogue has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection, Legend, holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalogue Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album.

A coffee table book featuring never-before-released images of Marley has also been released to mark the milestone.