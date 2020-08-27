Marley rules Facebook Live

A video of Ziggy Marley performing his dad's songs on the elder's Facebook page tops Billboard's Top Facebook Live Videos chart for July 2020, according to the American music publication.

Ziggy is the eldest son of reggae king Bob Marley.

Tracked by American analytics firm Shareablee, the monthly chart tallies the widest-reaching and most-reacted-to videos uploaded by musicians on Facebook Live. July 2020 is its most current tally.

Since removed from Bob Marley's page, the hour-long video — uploaded July 19 — featured Ziggy Marley performing several songs, the latest in a series of tributes to his dad who would have turned 75 in February.

Bob Marley died in May 1981 of cancer. He was 36.

The Marley video leads the July 2020 Top Facebook Live Videos chart in two of its four metrics: reactions (99,000) and first-seven-days views (9.4 million), according to Shareablee.

Second on the list is a July 6 video posted by American singer Ted Nugent, who ruled the June 2020 list. The upload honoured the late Charlie Daniels, who died that day at age 83.

In addition to being one of five musician-uploaded videos to break one million views on Facebook Live in July 2020 (Nugent and Marley were joined by clips from Garth Brooks, Metallica and Carabao), Nugent's clip was also the most-shared video in July 2020, with 22,000 shares.