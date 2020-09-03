Marlon Brown looks to album

TODAY is election day and singer Marlon Brown said he'll not be seen anywhere near a polling station. Instead, he said he will be concentrating on completing his debut album titled Chocolate Brown .

“I do not support Babylon system. As a Rastafarian, I don't think I should be involved in politics. I really don't have an interest, so I am not looking for any benefits from whoever wins. The whole system is flawed. It only divides people,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

The album's lead single, Chocolate Brown, was released two years ago on Binghistra Production. Veteran guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith and veteran songwriter Sangie Davis are credited as producers. It has an accompanying video.

“There will be 14 tracks; eight of which are already completed. The album is expected to be released early 2021,” he said.

Imagination and Bong, a collaboration with Ilah Bash, are included on the tracklisting.

Today's election sees the governing Jamaica Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, facing off with the Dr Peter Phillips-led People's National Party for 63 seats. All Jamaicans, 18 years and older, once enumerated, can exercise their political franchise.

Despite not exercising his constitutional right, Marlon Brown feels politicians can do more.

“Politicians need to do more for people, including entertainers, especially those who are up-and-coming artistes. We need a much better infrastructure to deal with this music business. Remember, tourists come here, not only for out tropical climate and lovely beaches, but also our music,” he said.

“Since the pandemic, artistes have been using social media to stay in the public's eye, but it is so hard to do so. Only Jah knows how long this pandemic will be staying with us. It really rough,” he continued.

Hailing from the Greenwich Farm community in Kingston, Marlon Brown is a former student of Norman Manley High School. He got his break in 2013 with Slave Master, a collab with British-based singer Scratchelous, on the Mind Set imprint.

His other songs include What Do we Do, Praise The King, and Smoking Like A Train.