Marshall does ode to Tenor Saw

LOTS of Sign, a 1985 dancehall classic by singer Tenor Saw, has been covered by singjay Wayne Marshall.

The single, recently released, is part of VP Records Dancehall Anthems compilation project.

Recorded in Kingston, the Wayne Marshall version of Lots of Sign pays the ultimate compliment to the original artiste and the original version of the song. Recreated for the Dancehall Anthems project the track holds evocative value for being a hit record at the time of its original release. Sound system operators and radio presenters deemed the song an instantaneous classic which preserved its future value. Today Wayne Marshall brings the track back to the fore adding his standout voice which compliments Harding's enhanced sound.

When asked about reintroducing this track to the reggae landscape and the attraction it holds for younger audiences, Jeremy Harding said: “This is a very well executed refresh of a dancehall classic. Tenor Saw is a challenging artiste to emulate so Wayne Marshall did a really good job of being inspired by the soulfulness of the record and putting his own unique brand of soul on it.”

Tenor Saw's (given name Clive Bright) spiritually-laced songs, catchy lyrics and unique voice, defined 1980s dancehall music and influenced a generation of singers.

His other hits include Pumpkin Belly, Fever and Run Come Call Me. His enduring Ring the Alarm, done on the Stalag rhythm for producer Winston Riley's Techniques label, is his most successful song.

At the height of his four-year reign, the 21-year-old was found dead with broken limbs near a Texas roadway in August 1988. Though the circumstances of his death remain shrouded in mystery, there is no denying Tenor Saw's legacy lives on.

To date, releases from Dancehall Anthems compilation project include Beenie Man's Mad Kings, and Kabaka Pyramid's Nice Up The Dance.

Dancehall Anthems is a collection of new recordings of classic reggae and dancehall songs that span from the 1960s to 1990s otherwise known as the golden era. Dancehall Anthems features Kabaka Pyramid, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Agent Sasco, Wayne Marshall, Runkus, Blvk H3ro, Bugle, and Royal Blu, among others, taking on classic material from Yellowman, Michigan & Smiley, Ken Boothe, Tenor Saw, Papa San, Louie Culture, et al.

In addition to Who Am I, Jeremy Harding is known for Mr Vegas's Nike Air and Sean Paul's Infiltrate (all on the Playground rhythm); and Elephant Man's Log On and Tanto Metro and Devonte's Give It To Her (both on the Liquid rhythm).

Harding was Sean Paul's manager through the apex of his career and produced three tracks on the platinum Dutty Rock album, the biggest -selling title in VP Records' history. More recently, Harding produced Heaven for Jah9, found on her Note To Self album.

