Masicka elated at IRAWMA nod

Masicka said he feels honoured to be nominated in the Best Male Artiste category at this year's International Reggae and World Music Award (IRAWMA).

“I'm very happy at this IRAWMA nomination. Just being mentioned with the greats like Buju Banton and the other artistes, it is an honour; but I honestly feel like I had a great year and it's deserving and what I've been fighting for my whole career. I plan for 2020 to be even bigger and cement myself to be one of the best to ever do it,” Masicka told the Jamaica Observer.

He is nominated for Best Male Artiste alongside Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel.

The IRAWMA is scheduled for AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston on March 29, 2020 under the theme Reggae Rise.

Masicka recently performed at the 02 Academy in Brixton, England. He has also been doing a number of gigs in Israel, Sweden, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

“The police had to shut down the show in Stuttgart, Germany, because the venue was not big enough. It was a very successful tour and it showed me the power of dancehall with the fans singing your songs and they don't even speak English,” said Masicka.

Masicka also plans to release an album this year titled Toxic World.

“The album will have 14 to 16 tracks and it will include the long-awaited S tory Part 3,” Masicka said.

He is known for songs including They Don't Know, Stay Strong, Blessing, and Leader featuring Dexta Daps.