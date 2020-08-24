Matumbi's Webby Jay is dead
Webster “Webby Jay” Johnson, best known as keyboardist with British reggae band Matumbi, died in the United Kingdom on August 17.
Johnson, who was born in the United Kingdom to Jamaican parents, was 67.
He joined Matumbi in 1977 and remained a member until it disbanded in 1982. Johnson played on most of their five studio albums including the 1978 debut, Seven Seals.
Johnson had a minor hit song in the UK as a singer in 1979 with a cover of The Dramatics' In The Rain.
Drummer Euton Jones, an original member with Matumbi, said he last saw Johnson four months ago. He described him as a “cool and humble character. Webby Jay could play anything...he was the real man”.
Errol Melbourne, former drummer with Matumbi, remembers his colleague as “one of the kindest people anyone could meet; and he was a wonderful, pleasant humane, down to earth individual. As a musician, he was a highly talented keyboard, piano and organ player singer/producer and a pleasure to work with”.
In addition to his time with Matumbi, Johnson did session work with Linton Kwesi Johnson, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, and soul singer Edwin Starr.
Johnson also led a three-member group called Surkus in the Netherlands from 1991 to 1994.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy