Maurice Gregory brings Christmas spirit
At the start of 2020, Maurice Gregory was secure in his 10-year job as keyboardist with Third World, but yearned for a return to recording and producing his own songs.
He left the band early this year and on Friday will release Christmas in The Air, his first song since that amicable departure.
Gregory wrote, produced and played all instruments on the single which will be distributed by Dub Shot Records.
“I always see Christmas as a time where we need to continue to spread love, the joy and the happiness and see it through the eyes of a child. That is what I wanted to express, writing this song and I hope it is delivered,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
While he has recorded an album and EP as a vocalist, this is Gregory's first Yuletide song.
It was not difficult composing Christmas in The Air. “Whenever you write a song about a real experience the authenticity translates to everyone,” he said.
The past 18 months have been busy for the 47-year-old musician whose older brothers are deejays Papa San and Dirtsman. Last year, he released the EP, Grooving, and toured to promote More Work to be Done, Third World's Grammy-nominated album.
Gregory has been a touring musician since his late teens, starting out with ska great Justin Hines. He next became a member of the SANE band, which backed acts like Freddie McGregor and Michael Rose, and has also worked with Wayne Wonder and Ky-Mani Marley.
Closure, Gregory's solo album, was released in 2010.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy