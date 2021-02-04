Mavado to fight for son's freedom

MAVADO vows to fight for his son's, Dantay, freedom following his murder conviction in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on January 27.

The dancehall deejay took to social media to express his thoughts.

“I promise you I will fight for those two innocent youths. It's like my son was found guilty before the trial, but I'm going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time,” he posted on Instagram yesterday.

Dantay Brooks was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Lorenzo “Israel” Thomas. The 18-year-old was also convicted of illegal possession of firearm and arson. Co-accused Andre Hinds was also found guilty of the capital offence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

Brooks is represented by a legal team comprising high-profile attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie as well as Oswest Senior-Smith, Tameka Harris and Kemar Robinson.

In an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer, Champagnie said he would appeal the verdict.

“I wish it to be noted that while we respect the court's ruling, we are of the view that the ruling is properly suited for a review and, therefore, it will be appealed. The matter is not yet completed as there remains the sentencing phase and so any further comments at this point would be most inappropriate,” he told the Observer.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, at 3:30 am on June 5, 2018, a group of armed men forced their way into the victim's home in the Cassava Piece community of St Andrew. He was shot, chopped, and his body set ablaze.

Mavado also used the opportunity to thank fans and well-wishers for their words of encouragement.

“Really would like to express my gratitude to all the fans, friends and family who said positive and encouraging words in these terrible times,” he posted.

Mavado, whose given name is David Brooks, is one of Jamaica's top-tier dancehall artistes. Hailing from the Cassava Piece community in Kingston, he got his big break in 2004 with Real McKoy. His other songs include Weh Dem a Do, So Special, Star Bwoy and Money Changer.

— BB