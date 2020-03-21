Mawga Don wins award

Singjay Mawga Don recently won the St Elizabeth Artiste Of The Year Award at the 5th annual JEMP Awards held at Blakey's Enterprise in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth.

The Middle Quarters-based entertainer — who is known for songs such as Respect, Tune Up, and God featuring Luciano — said he is grateful for the award.

“I would like to thank Jordane Wright and the rest of organisers of the JEMP Awards for giving me this award in recognition of my work as an entertainer in the parish of St Elizabeth. I also have to thank all the fans who voted for me to win this award,” said Mawga Don.

He added: “Winning this award is encouraging because the music business is very hard. Sometimes I feel like giving up and maybe I would if wasn't for the support I get from sound systems in Jamaica, and other parts of the world and the love of the fans. Luciano, Capleton and Jah Mason also give my career a lot of support.”

Mawga Don is currently promoting a slew of new singles including Music Love (Unknown Musik), Road (Echo One Production), What A Feeling (Finesse label), Spiritual War (Duh Road Records) and Self Driven (Quincydin Music).

“Since the start of the year, I've recorded and released several new singles for producers both locally and overseas. As an artiste in today's world of music, you have to drop a lot of new music often to keep your career vibrant.”