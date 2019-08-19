Maxi, Marshall star Rum Day concert

STELLAR performances by Maxi Priest and Wayne Marshall were the highlight of National Rum Day concert held at Appleton Estate Murray's Chillin' in Toll Gate, Clarendon, last Friday.

The event, which was free to the public, saw a huge turnout of guests.

National Rum Day is globally recognised on August 16 with local celebrations led by Appleton Estate.

Not only was the crowd satisfied with the concert, but so too was the headliner Maxi Priest.

“It's always a pleasure and an honour performing for my people here in Jamaica. This is where we are from. I love the energy and the vibe of the people. It's a joy to see them singing the songs word for word. I'm grateful because without the people, we the artistes would be nothing,” Maxi Priest told the Jamaica Observer.

The Billboard chart-topper had just completed his set which included Just A Little Bit Longer, Wild Wild World, Close to You and a well-received rendition of TOK's When You Cry.

Wayne Marshall's set was no less impressive. The singjay's set included dancehall favourites like New Millennium, Sufferer and Marshall Town as well as the spiritual Lord I Pray.

Marshall spoke highly of the National Rum Day concert.

“You know it's always good vibes working with Appleton Estate. No matter the occasion, whether you are with friends or if it's a family ting, they know how to make an occasion special. I have to big-up the crowd as well. They were rockin' and groovin' with me the whole time,” he said.

The event, hosted by media personality Sakina Deer, also featured a mixology contest, which served as a prelude to the concert's performances. Guests attending the event were selected to grace the stage and make the best cocktail possible with the resources given to them on the spot. The segment, while short, worked well as an icebreaker for the epic performances that ensued, and was hosted by professional mixologists from the Cayman Islands, who visited Jamaica for our National Rum Day festivities.

An annual occasion, the local National Rum Day celebrations serve to commemorate Jamaica's pioneering of rum, with Appleton Estate being the first creation to hit the world stage.

The live concert is a means of bringing two elements of Jamaican culture together — reggae and rum.