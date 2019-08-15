Maxi promises signature set
MAXI Priest will bring the curtains down on National Rum Day celebrations with a free concert at Appleton Estate Murray's Chillin' in Clarendon tomorrow.
Show time is slated for 9:00 pm.
The reggae singer was upbeat ahead of his performance.
“I'm really looking forward to being part of National Rum Day 2019 with Appleton Estate. It's going to be amazing when we combine Jamaican rum with live reggae music. I have something special for all my fans, see you on August 16,” said Maxi Priest, whose given name is Max Elliott.
Marketing director at J Wray and Nephew Limited, Marsha Lumley, said the event will continue to educate patrons on Appleton Estate Signature Blend, while entertaining them in true Jamaican fashion through live reggae music.
“The aim for us is always to make people aware of how to enjoy our portfolio of Appleton Estate Jamaica rums through cocktails responsibly, while keeping the event as entertaining as possible. Both reggae and rum are huge and inseparable parts of Jamaican culture. So to throw the two together comes naturally. Furthermore, what better way to celebrate National Rum Day with the world's most iconic rum, crafted right here in the heart of Jamaica,” she said.
Lumley said Maxi Priest's catalogue speaks for itself and made him an easy choice for the occasion.
Born in Lewisham, London, to Jamaican parents, Priest was one of reggae's biggest acts of the 1990s, courtesy of the classic Bonafide album and mega duets such as Housecall with Shabba Ranks and Set The Night to Music with Roberta Flack. His other hits include Just a Little Bit Longer and Close to You.
Maxi Priest's latest project, the 14-track It All Comes Back to Love, is scheduled to be released on August 23 on Shaggy's Ranch Entertainment label.
