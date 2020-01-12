McAnuff, friends to go acoustic

Veteran roots artiste Winston McAnuff, who has spent the past year promoting the Inna de Yard documentary in Europe, makes a rare Jamaican appearance on January 25 in Winston McAnuff And Friends, an acoustic concert at Oceanview Avenue in east Kingston.

The singer said the intimate event will also feature Cedric Myton, with whom he has toured as a member of the Inna de Yard troupe; dub poet Oku Onura, and bassist Delroy “Wormbass” Nevin.

“It's a gathering of friends, bredrin who share a common love for music,” said McAnuff, who recently returned from Cancun, Mexico, where Inna de Yard had its latest premiere.

Winston McAnuff And Friends, he added, “will give people a chance to hear an' see what has been happening.”

Directed by British film-maker Peter Webber (whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Girl With A Pearl Earring), Inna de Yard presents the history of reggae through interviews with 'elders' like McAnuff, Myton, Kiddus-I, Ken Boothe, Lloyd Parks and Judy Mowatt. McAnuff's son Kush, Jah9, roots chanter Derajah and Steve Newland of the Rootz Underground band, are also featured.

Inna de Yard has earned strong reviews and was previously shown in Germany, France, London, Poland and New York. Cancun was the latest stop for the film which has earned strong reviews.

McAnuff is not surprised by the response.

“There's nothing fake about this movie; it's pure an' natural,” he said.

The Inna de Yard documentary is similar to the Buena Vista Social Club, a 1999 documentary by American musician Ry Cooder, which focused on Cuban musicians whose careers started in the 1940s when the country was ruled by Fulgencio Batista.

Like their Cuban counterparts, Inna de Yard has made several tours of Europe, with McAnuff, Myton and Kiddus-I the main acts. They are scheduled to do 10 shows in France in April.